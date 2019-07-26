Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post sales of $14.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.45 billion and the lowest is $14.13 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $14.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $59.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $59.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $63.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.46. The company had a trading volume of 787,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $373.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

