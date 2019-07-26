Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.72 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Biopharmx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $155,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $217,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

