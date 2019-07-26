Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Alamos Gold reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alamos Gold.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $15,112,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,653,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 122,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.