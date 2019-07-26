Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,024,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,074 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,477,000 after purchasing an additional 669,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,671,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,697,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

