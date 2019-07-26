Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

YTEN stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,474.19% and a negative return on equity of 126.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

