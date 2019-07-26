Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $204,100.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $200,100.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 4,566 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $91,639.62.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $204,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 300 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $6,048.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $211,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $212,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

YEXT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 956,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,828. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Sunday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

