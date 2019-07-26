Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.86. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 16,791,969 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

