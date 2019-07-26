Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.15.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,334,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.