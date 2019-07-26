WPX Energy’s (WPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Williams Capital currently has a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

WPX Energy stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

