World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.85, but opened at $74.68. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 93,135 shares.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Cannonball Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $101.83.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $5,231,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

