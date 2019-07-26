World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. World Fuel Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Fuel Services.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,578 shares of company stock worth $539,365. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $5,768,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.