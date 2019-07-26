Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Up 1%

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS)’s share price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), 19,641 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.75 ($0.94).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRKS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 783 ($10.23) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Works co uk’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 3.48%. Works co uk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

In other news, insider Harry Morley bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,695 ($13,974.91).

Works co uk Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

