Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $290,626.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total value of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.82. The stock had a trading volume of 632,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

