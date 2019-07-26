WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.35

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 17949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.