WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.18

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 3596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.