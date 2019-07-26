Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WTT stock remained flat at $$1.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Timothy Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $233,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $71,921.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.