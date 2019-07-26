Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438,908 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,559,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,230,000 after purchasing an additional 465,778 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,576,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 553,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,261,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 6,747,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,525,726. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $358,220.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

