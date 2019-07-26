Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 214,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

