Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 202 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $41,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,748,000 after buying an additional 241,796 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. 616,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

