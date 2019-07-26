Windsor Group LTD Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,080 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.28.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.