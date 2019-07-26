Windsor Group LTD Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 12.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 828.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV SHY opened at $84.56 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,667.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52.

