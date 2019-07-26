Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 1,150 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.06. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

