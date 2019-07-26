Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A)’s stock price fell 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50, 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 22.05 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

In other news, Director Ian G. Cockwell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,176,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,883,405.

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

