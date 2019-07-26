WillScot (WSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WillScot to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. WillScot’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WillScot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:WSC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
