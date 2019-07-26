WillScot (WSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WillScot to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. WillScot’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WillScot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WillScot alerts:

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.