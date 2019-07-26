Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WLTW. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 480,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.67.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

