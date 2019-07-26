William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOG. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $73,602.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

