William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.20.

DGX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. 135,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

