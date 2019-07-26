William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 228.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 88.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

