Whitnell & Co. Buys 682 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Whitnell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,454,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,343,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $603,446,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock valued at $83,722,711 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,889. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

