Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.75, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

