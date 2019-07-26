Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Holdings Cut by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 164,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,407. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

