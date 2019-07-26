Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.86. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 448 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.
