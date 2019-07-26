Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,140. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 16.17%. Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,945 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 360,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 308,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

