West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Trading Up 4.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $135.47 and last traded at $138.89, approximately 17,042 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 275,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.86.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.05.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

