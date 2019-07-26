WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $36.79. 236,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,370. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in WesBanco by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.