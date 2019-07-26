Wells Fargo & Co Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $220.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $262,254.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,074 shares of company stock worth $29,411,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.