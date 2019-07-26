Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

WFC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856,796. The firm has a market cap of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

