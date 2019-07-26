Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,856,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

