WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

WCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of NYSE WCG traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.11. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.63 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

