Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,089. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1,590.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,406,545.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

