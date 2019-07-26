Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

NUAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 163,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,564 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

