Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.
NUAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 163,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,564 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.
