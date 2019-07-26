Wedbush Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $32.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $932,820 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

