Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after acquiring an additional 610,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,675,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,557,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,413,000 after acquiring an additional 144,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $2,459,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $203.97. 50,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,547. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $218.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

