Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $85.13. 165,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,583. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

