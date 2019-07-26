Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $114.13. 52,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,616. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.