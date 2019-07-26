Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,224,000 after acquiring an additional 433,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

GIS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,974. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

