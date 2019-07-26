Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,436,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $74.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at $83,652,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $6,063,993.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

