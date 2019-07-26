Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Lowers Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,506.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Thomas acquired 8,650 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.07. 2,303,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

