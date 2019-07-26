Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Invests $271,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. 175,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,253. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.79.

