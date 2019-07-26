Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Invests $271,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. 175,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,253. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.79.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.