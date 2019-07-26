Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 108.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,098 shares of company stock worth $14,483,420. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,937. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

